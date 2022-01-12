Andrew Garfield rejected for Prince Caspian role

IT IS easy to remember the successful roles actors get, while the roles they don’t score often get overlooked.

Having already received acclaim last fall for his role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and after winning a Golden Globe on Monday for his performance in Tick, Tick ... Boom!, Andrew Garfield’s biggest career achievement to date is still his turn as Spider-Man in Sony’s previous film adaptation of the webcrawler’s tale.

He recently made an amazing return to the role opposite Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One role he has been aiming for, however, is that of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia. Unfortunately, that is not how the world works. Not even for Spider-Man.

In a recent interview, the British actor reminds us how he is human too.

Sharing his story with Entertainment Tonight, he said: “I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it. And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role.

“I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed. I was obsessed. And I thought, why not me? Why not me? Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”

The reason Garfield did not get the role would be enough to hurt a lesser man – the execs said he was not “handsome enough.”

“Why not me?” is something that goes through all our minds at a certain point, but Garfield made the best of it.

He said that he spent a year and a half waiting tables, working at Starbucks, coaching cricket, and doing telemarketing when there was a pause in his career. He describes donning all those hats as “a kind of a necessary lucky thing, in a way.”