Andrew Garfield shoots down retirement rumour

CALM down, fans – Andrew Garfield is not going anywhere! He is just taking a month or two off for vacation. The Amazing Spider-man actor stopped by The View to set the record straight after rumours of him retiring from acting began speculating.

“I don’t know where that came from,“ he said. “I’m just having a holiday.”

The gossip was initiated after Garfield’s conversation with Variety. Since the past year has been a hectic one for him, the actor told the magazine that he was going to take a break from the industry.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.”

Unfortunately, his comment was taken out of context – many assumed that he was hinting at his retirement from the industry. To which he quickly put it down to rest during his appearance on The View.

“I just really said I’m going to rest, I’m going to have, like, a holiday,“ he clarified on the show’s panel, “and I think, you know, people, you know, just make a story out of nothing.”

Given his back-to-back projects, it is only natural for Garfield to want to recharge for a bit.

“I’ve been working hard, and I’ve been loving the work I have been doing,” he continued. “but also, you know, I need to take a month or so – a month, a month of break, maybe two. I’m not retiring.”