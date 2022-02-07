Angelababy takes welcome break after divorce news

ACTRESS Angelababy, 32, who announced her divorce from Huang Xiaoming, 44, just last month, was spotted enjoying some quality time at a ski resort.

During the Lunar New Year last week, she posted four selfies at midnight showing herself already on holiday.

Then on Saturday, she posted a video of her having fun, wearing full ski gear and showing off her snowboarding skills.

Fans appeared relieved that the star seems to be enjoying herself following the end of her seven-year marriage. Both Angelababy and Huang announced their split through social media on Jan 28, saying that they were grateful for the past and that they will continue to co-parent their five-year-old son, affectionately nicknamed Little Sponge.

Speculation had been rife that the couple were no longer together, after fans noticed that Angelababy was no longer wearing her six-carat Chaumet diamond wedding ring, which cost US$1.6 million (RM6.7 million).