Angelina Jolie countersuit details Brad Pitt abuse allegations

IN September 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce following two years of marriage, shocking fans all around the world. The ex-couple, who had been together since 2005, was formerly one of Hollywood's most popular pairings.

On Tuesday, Jolie filed a cross-complaint against ex-husband Pitt, providing additional information regarding what she had previously referred to in court documents as “his violent behaviour” aboard a private jet in 2016 that resulted in the breakdown of their marriage. Days before Jolie filed for divorce, the actress, 47, claimed Pitt, 58, choked one of their kids and assaulted another.

In the countersuit, the actress alleged that he spilled beer on her, and poured beer and red wine on the children. At one point, she apparently tried to intervene and grabbed her ex-husband from behind to stop him.

The filing stated that: “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow.“

The countersuit and the allegations came amidst their ongoing lawsuit over a French property and winery they once co-owned. In 2021, Jolie attempted to sell her stake in the business.

According to Jolie's attorneys, Pitt's demand that she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would have prevented her from discussing Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children outside of court, caused discussions to break down.

Because the specifics of the plane incident were initially kept secret during their divorce, no investigation or action has been taken against Pitt. He has called the recent allegations “the latest in a series of deliberate efforts to misdirect, recycle and reposition the truth”.

The ex-couple wed in 2014 and have six kids together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.