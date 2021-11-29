Animating his stories

YOU may have seen the Pixar animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon, but did you know that we have our very own dragon-based mythology here in Malaysia?

Seventeen-year-old animator and writer Fredo Foo Sau Yi from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah recently created a short animated film about three princes and a dragon titled The Dragon of Mount Kinabalu which highlights the themes of brotherhood.

Fredo, who is enrolled in Culinary Arts programme at the Keningau Vocational College, wrote the story based on some local folklore.

The young writer also recently participated in the Magic Bridges of Budapest 2021, an international competition and festival of arts, music, vocals, dance, and folklore, where he won the bronze medal for his achievements in animated tales and as a young writer.

“I love to write short stories because it enables me to bring fictional characters I have created (in my mind) to life through writing,” added Fredo.

Fredo wrote the story and his friend, Roziwell Rusilin – a former Construction Technology student from the same college – helped to bring the story to life with his drawings.

“He is an excellent visual artist and he credited as the art director for this project and he received a certificate (for a gold medal) for his contribution, too. He has helped many teachers and students at our college with his illustrations,” said Fredo.