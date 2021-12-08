Anita Mui biopic controversy

The late Anita Mui’s brother is suing the makers of a biopic on the singer – which premiered in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong last month – over copyright infringement. The movie chronicles the life of the legend (below), who passed away in 2003 due to cervical cancer.

Peter Mui Kai-Ming is said to have filed a suit against Edko Films Ltd, a film production company, for infringing the copyright of two trademarks in the film.

He is claiming that he is the owner of two registered trademarks, namely Anita’s name in English and Chinese, and that he had registered the names a year after her death and been renewing the application ever since.

Meanwhile, Anita’s mother, Tam Mei-Kam, 98, said that she was unaware of the suit initiated by her son, and that Peter did not discuss the matter with her, despite the two sharing a “good” bond.

“I can’t stop him, he has been blinded by greed!” Tam reported having said when asked if she would call him to find out about the situation.

Anita, an icon in the 1980s and 1990s, once revealed that her elder sister Ann Mui was closest to her, and was the bridge between her and her mother, while she remained estranged from her brother, and would only find out details about her brother’s life only through their mother.