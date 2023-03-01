Annyeong Kawan with Lee Jae Wook

The Korea Tourism Organization organised the meet-and-greet event, which took place late last month

ON December 20, 2022, renowned South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook made a surprise visit at PJPAC Utama. He quickly gained a loyal fan base after his science fiction thriller Memories of the Alhambra, where he made his acting debut. His visit to Malaysia serves as a formal acknowledgement of his appointment and designation as the Honorary Ambassador of the Korea Tourism Organisation. The purpose of the Korea Tourism Organization is to teach travellers from Malaysia and Brunei about the tourist locations in South Korea while also promoting South Korea as a vacation destination. Managing Director of Korea Tourism Organisation, Yang Kyung Soo said: “We are indeed honoured to have Lee Jae Wook here with us as our Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism Organisation. With his appointment, we hope to further elevate Korea as the top travel destination for Malaysians and create more opportunities for Malaysians to discover Korea with Lee Jae Wook.” He then added: “Together with Lee Jae Wook, we are excited to present South Korea’s unique and attractive experiences through a series of videos on our social media channels and at the in-person meet and greet session.” Jae Wook said during the press conference, “I think Malaysia and Korea have a lot in common, especially in terms of the landscape and beauty offered in both countries. I hope to have time to explore it.”

Jae Wook, who visited Malaysia for the first time, shared at the media session how welcoming the Malaysian fans was to him. “I was greeted with such love and warmth from the moment I arrived in Malaysia, and this will remain as one of my fondest memories.” Many Malaysians enjoy the young actor’s most recent fantasy period series Alchemy of Souls, which is also super popular on Netflix. For this reason, he was looking forward to meeting all of the Malaysian fans. He asked the fans to anticipate Season 2 because it will reveal a different side to him. When asked if he has any other impending roles besides Alchemy of Souls, Jae Wook added that he is planning a fan gathering throughout Asia. “I am preparing my first fan meeting since my debut. We are planning an Asia Fan Meeting Tour starting from Seoul in Jan 14, and I cannot wait to see my fans up close. I’m putting my best foot forward in order to prepare the best show.” The actor said, “I have still yet to try any of them but I heard there are many delicious foods such as nasi lemak, laksa, etc,“ when asked if he has eaten any Malaysian cuisine. “ I would definitely give it a try when I have the chance to.”