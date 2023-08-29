Another game in October

RELEASED at the tail-end of 2020, Ghostrunner earned a reputation as an extremely hard cyberpunk-inspired game built around “speedrunning” (completing levels quickly).
After Cyberpunk 2077 released a month later in the same year in a disastrous state, Ghostrunner was once again in the spotlight as the game scratched the cyberpunk and swordplay itch.
Its gameplay revolved around mad, calculated dashes across floors and walls, evading enemies, looking for openings, and landing killing blows. It was Mirror’s Edge with swords.
Officially announced during this year’s PlayStation Showcase in May, Ghostrunner 2’s release date was expected to be revealed during Gamescom, but a couple of days before the event began in Cologne, Germany, the game’s release date was leaked.
“Despite our best ninja skills, we couldn’t stop the news leaking on Ghostrunner 2,” publisher 505 Games joked in a tweet.
Set one year after the events of Ghostrunner, players will once again control Jack the Ghostrunner as he takes on a violent AI cult that is seeking to shape the future of humanity through the Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind.
In the same tweet, with their hands forced, 505 Games revealed that the cyberpunk ninja sequel will launch on Oct 26 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
The game will come in three versions: Standard, Deluxe and Brutal.
Each edition will come with certain cosmetic bonuses, but the Brutal Edition purchases will exclusively contain a 48-hour early access.