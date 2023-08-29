Another game in October

RELEASED at the tail-end of 2020, Ghostrunner earned a reputation as an extremely hard cyberpunk-inspired game built around “speedrunning” (completing levels quickly).

After Cyberpunk 2077 released a month later in the same year in a disastrous state, Ghostrunner was once again in the spotlight as the game scratched the cyberpunk and swordplay itch.

Its gameplay revolved around mad, calculated dashes across floors and walls, evading enemies, looking for openings, and landing killing blows. It was Mirror’s Edge with swords.

Officially announced during this year’s PlayStation Showcase in May, Ghostrunner 2’s release date was expected to be revealed during Gamescom, but a couple of days before the event began in Cologne, Germany, the game’s release date was leaked.

“Despite our best ninja skills, we couldn’t stop the news leaking on Ghostrunner 2,” publisher 505 Games joked in a tweet.