Another life lost

THE mounting casualty toll from the catastrophic Astroworld Festival saw another increase this week, as a nine-year-old boy succumbed on Sunday night to the injuries accrued from his presence at rapper Travis Scott’s performance.

Attorneys representing the late Ezra Blount’s family confirmed this to CBS News. Ezra was allegedly trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to the lawsuit that was filed by the child’s family.

“The Blount family [is] grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” the attorneys said in a statement.

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Attorneys for the family said last week that Blount had been placed in a medically induced coma to combat severe brain, liver and kidney trauma.

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner tweeted that he was saddened to learn of Ezra’s passing.