Another music video record for BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’S Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez) music video which was released in August 2020 has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube.

According to BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, the video has accumulated 700 million views as of Monday (Feb 14).

This is BLACKPINK’s 10th music video to reach 700 million views, with the four of their MVs accumulating over a billion views.

In addition to that, at the time of its release, the song ranked 13th, the highest among Korean female singers, on the U.S. Billboard’s main single chart, and stayed on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.