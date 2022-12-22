Anti-procrastination apps

Stop wasting time with these amazing productivity apps

A DEADLINE is approaching. However, you are wasting your time with unrelated activities instead of working, such as using social media, watching movies, or just lying on bed when you should be working. But, despite knowing you have to hurry, you are in no mood to do so. The act of procrastination is well known to us all. When we put off accomplishing crucial activities until it is too late, we waste our spare time. And when it really is too late, we freak out and regret not starting sooner. But, fear not. Here is a selection of applications that can help you stop putting things off TOGGL Toggl is a time-tracking tool that tracks how long you spend working on a job. You may start the task’s timer and assign it a coloured category when you set a task. You are free to stop and resume the timer as often as necessary until the assignment is finished. The best feature of this program is the ability to make reports and dashboards to track your performance for each activity or area. For instance, it can indicate that you’ve been working on a certain activity for far too long. Therefore, you should prioritise these chores first in order to complete them. This means you will not be using your phone for as long as it takes you to do a task if you have a timer, and ultimately learn how long it takes you.

Simple Habit While not specifically a “stop procrastinating” app, Simple Habit offers five-minute daily meditations to ease tension and sharpen attention. You might find it easier to avoid interruptions and get things done if you make it a daily practise to engage in brief meditations. Although some of its options need a paid subscription, it also offers a variety of specialised sessions for enhancing concentration, lowering stress, and commuting. Sign into Simple Habit whenever you are facing a critical deadline. There’s a good chance you will locate the ideal stress-relieving activity.

Momentum Dash Momentum Dash is a distinctive desktop productivity application. You can use Momentum Dash to personalise your browser page and turn it into a display that promotes productivity. You may alter the background image, add motivational writing, a to-do list to help you prioritise your tasks, establish a daily focus, and add links or bookmarks to significant web pages. By upgrading it to Plus, you will have access to other features including connections with other productivity applications, more organising tools, more photo possibilities, and more customisation.

Offtime Today, our mobile gadgets are the main source of external distractions for us. When you are often interrupted by calls, notifications, or messages, you are more likely to start procrastinating. Setting up a system that prevents all distractions on your phone is a wonderful method to handle them. Offtime provides you the ability to quickly turn off all the annoying applications, texts, and calls. Simply pick the time period during which you wish to work intently and press the start button. Offtime prevents you from opening distracting applications while the timer is running. You may also choose to make a few exceptions for applications like a calendar, calculator, and others that you could need while working.

Mindly You never want to put off doing something, but your schedule is so full of deadlines, and reminders that you simply can’t keep up. As a result, you start unnecessary videos when you are supposed to be doing something else. You can regain control of your brain using Mindly. In contrast to a to-do list, the software aids in the organisation of your ideas in a more soul-nourishing way. You may build an unlimited number of rings with the app, connecting associated concepts together. These little bubbles are editable; you can alter their colours and even add emojis.

Focus@Will On our list of apps that offer customised music to help users to avoid distractions. Focus@Will is a great choice. With the goal of enhancing productivity, the app collaborates with musicians who are professionals. Each piece of music is meticulously remastered, re-edited, and re-produced to eliminate all distracting noises. The app will ask you to fill out an evaluation when you join up so it can decide what style of music will specifically motivate you to be as productive as possible. The app also comes with additional helpful productivity tools, such as a timer and a productivity tracker.