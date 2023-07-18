Anuar Zain to perform at 40th anniversary concert

Popstar all set to electrify Stadium Malawati

POPULAR singer Anuar Zain, widely recognised as the reigning king of Malaysian pop, will celebrate his remarkable 40-year journey as a musician with a grand concert held at Shah Alam’s Stadium Malawati on Oct 28. This highly anticipated event, dubbed AZ40, promises to be an unforgettable evening for his devoted fans. At the age of 53, Anuar Zain will mesmerise his audience by delivering an enthralling performance, showcasing not only his chart-topping hits but also additional surprises in the repertoire of his 40th anniversary concert. Organised by JioBuddy, the concert serves as a tribute to Anuar’s remarkable musical legacy. His career, which began in 1983 as a child duo known as Anuar and Ellina, has spanned four decades and led him to become a prominent male solo artist, earning a number of awards and producing a string of smash hits.

Sean Ng, head of JioBuddy, stated during the press conference: “We at JioBuddy are honoured to organise the Anuar Zain 40th Anniversary Concert because it is not just an ordinary concert but a biography to celebrate his long artistic journey with all his fans and music lovers. “This concert is also very important for us as organisers to support the local music industry and give the best to the audience according to our expertise,” he said. As the countdown to the Anuar Zain 40th Anniversary Concert begins, Anuar holds great anticipation that both those who attended the Anuar Zain 3 Decades Concert in 2013 and those who have yet to experience his live performance should seize the opportunity to be a part of this milestone event. “I dream that this AZ40 concert will be the most beautiful memory of all of us that night. It will also be a sweet memory for all the workforce and the big production team involved in making this AZ40 concert a success,” Anuar said.

Following his Three Decades Concert held at the same venue back in 2013, Anuar also claims that this upcoming 40-year anniversary concert will be the grand sequel. The Lelaki Ini singer will perform a repertoire of 20 songs during the concert, which includes captivating medleys. There is also a possibility of guest artists making special appearances to enhance the show. Jennifer Thompson is appointed as the director for this concert, while Sze Wan takes on the role of music director alongside approximately 25 other talented musicians from around the country. As a result, the eagerly anticipated AZ40 concert has brought great joy to music lovers not only in Malaysia but also in neighbouring nations such as Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and many other countries across the region.