Any Games Con 2023 is back

Jaya Shopping Centre hosts incredible 2-day tournaments

Tabletop gaming enthusiasts from all across Malaysia are invited. – PICS BY ANY GAMES CON 2023

LOOK forward to an intense immersion in a large world of unlimited fun tabletop gaming at the Biggest Tabletop Games Convention in Malaysia, Any Games Con 2023, on July 29 and 30, at Jaya Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya. Tabletop gaming enthusiasts from all across Malaysia are encouraged to attend this exciting event, which will feature a wide variety of worldwide games. Any Games Con 2023 will have approximately 70 exhibitor booths throughout the two days. Be ready to be engrossed in the enrapturing world of tabletop gaming, as they are offering unique opportunities for players to come in to socialise, interact, and engage in riveting gameplay with fellow Malaysians. With so many on-site activities, there is bound to be something for everyone to be engaged in. Any Games Con 2023 is presenting wonderful opportunities for everyone who has always dreamed of trying Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing games. Guided by the multi-talented Game Masters, you will be able to join the game sessions that have been scheduled throughout the entire weekend.

Filled with years of experience, these game masters are here to fulfil every whim of everyone’s fantasies in order to be able to embark on countless epic adventures in the world of D&D and other captivating role-playing games. With over 20 local game makers together under one roof, this event is a treasure trove of invention and ingenuity.

Nobody should pass up this fantastic opportunity to explore, play, and connect with game designers as they display their outstanding inventions. Prepare to enter the lively and innovative world of Malaysian game makers. If you enjoy detective fiction and crime-solving escapades, this convention will be your next fix. For the first time in Malaysia, players will be able to become real-life detectives as they collect clues, explore, and solve a compelling criminal mystery right within the mall’s walls. Prepare to be immersed in an interactive and thrilling adventure to help the damsel in distress. Fantastic prizes are to be won

This year, Any Games Con will also have a Family Games Zone, featuring game publishers Swan Panasia from Taiwan and HABA from Germany. This section will allow you to learn about gamified education and other topics. Furthermore, children under the age of 12 are admitted free of charge, giving parents and their children a great opportunity to play together. However, no gaming event would be complete without some friendly rivalry and enticing incentives. Any Games Con 2023 takes pleasure in providing thrilling tournament prizes such as PS5, Nintendo Switch, and a variety of other unexpected surprises.

You can participate in competitions such as Magic: The Gathering, Grand Archive TCG, and WoW Mini War, whether you are a seasoned player or a newbie. The goal is to have fun, connect with other players, and experience the excitement of competing and conquering in a competitive yet pleasurable environment.