Anya Taylor-Joy wants shaven head for Furiosa role

MORE details are beginning to leak out about Furiosa, the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

The film is set to follow the story of the scene-stealing, one-armed renegade warrior, who was played in the original film by Charlize Theron. In 2020, it was announced that The Witch and Split star Anya Taylor-Joy had been cast to portray the younger version of Imperator Furiosa, to showcase her adventures and rise among the ranks of the War Boys long before her encounter with Mad Max.

Taylor-Joy was enthusiastic about being selected for the coveted role. At the time, she said: “It’s difficult to put into words, I feel so humbled and grateful.

“I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done.”

While she may have expressed reservations about stepping into Theron’s shoes, it recently emerged that the young star is willing to emulate her in one way: by shaving her iconic blonde locks to imitate Furiosa’s own shaven head.

The film’s costume designer Jenny Beavan told Variety that Taylor-Joy was eager to take that style cue from Theron. However, there is a chance that may not be her final look for the film.

“She wants to, but [director George Miller] doesn’t want her to,“ said Beavan. “So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

Taylor-Joy has not yet commented publicly about her hair plans for the role, but still has time to decide before the film begins shooting in Australia this June.

Aside from Taylor-Joy, who can currently be seen in Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge saga The Northman, Furiosa has also landed Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen to star alongside her.