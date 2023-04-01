App offers glimpse into BTS Jin’s military life

FOR K-pop boyband fans, the dreaded news of military enlistment would mean not being able to see their bias for more than a year, but as Jin became the first member of BTS to enlist in the 18-month mandatory service on Dec 13, he made sure to take ARMYs with him on the journey.

Right after he shaved his hair off, he gave fans their first look at his new appearance on Weverse with a selfie. The other members of the group also gathered around and shared their photoshoot with Jin before he officially enlisted.

And now, ARMYs are still able to keep up with Jin’s exploits post-enlistment, specifically with an app called The Camp.

The app is an official Korean military app that allows friends and families of soldiers in training to keep up with them while they are in training. Updates came in the form of pictures uploaded by the military, their activities, and information about their daily meals.

Besides that, loved ones are allowed to send virtual letters to their boys in the military.

So far, fans will have to make do with the photos of Jin in his uniform training alongside his fellow soldiers, and they are counting the days until Jin is finally united with the other members and they can resume their music careers.