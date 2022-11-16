Appearances matter

Beard trimming

Invest in beard grooming tools or visit a proper barbershop, because the number one mistake made by men with facial hair is their failure to maintain the lines and shapes of their beard.

Regular trimming will help maintain the shape, texture and look.

That said, it is important to differentiate between what is a beard and what is a neck beard. The two aren’t the same. The neck beard – which grows downwards from the jawline – can be very ugly is unmaintained.

Though it may be tempting for those with a patchy, unevenly grown beard to keep that neck beard growing, know that for many, it is unappealing.

This is especially true for those who can’t grow a beard on their face and only have a draping carpet below their chin or on their necks.

Genetics play a role in the beard that you have, and no one has a say on whether they win this lottery. But choosing to keep something that looks awful is a personal choice.

Unless you’re a rockstar or a celebrity, consider getting rid of it.

Also, just like the hair style that you choose to rock, the type of beard that you chose to keep depends on your face and jawline shapes, along with your neck.

As trimming is important, so is cleaning but do keep in mind it is heavily suggested that those with beards should avoid regularly drowning them in soap and water, especially regular soap, as the chemicals are known to remove natural oils that beards need.