Appearances matter

Beard trimming
Invest in beard grooming tools or visit a proper barbershop, because the number one mistake made by men with facial hair is their failure to maintain the lines and shapes of their beard.
Regular trimming will help maintain the shape, texture and look.
That said, it is important to differentiate between what is a beard and what is a neck beard. The two aren’t the same. The neck beard – which grows downwards from the jawline – can be very ugly is unmaintained.
Though it may be tempting for those with a patchy, unevenly grown beard to keep that neck beard growing, know that for many, it is unappealing.
This is especially true for those who can’t grow a beard on their face and only have a draping carpet below their chin or on their necks.
Genetics play a role in the beard that you have, and no one has a say on whether they win this lottery. But choosing to keep something that looks awful is a personal choice.
Unless you’re a rockstar or a celebrity, consider getting rid of it.
Also, just like the hair style that you choose to rock, the type of beard that you chose to keep depends on your face and jawline shapes, along with your neck.
As trimming is important, so is cleaning but do keep in mind it is heavily suggested that those with beards should avoid regularly drowning them in soap and water, especially regular soap, as the chemicals are known to remove natural oils that beards need.
Beard and hair oil
These go hand-in-hand but depends on individual preference.
Beard oil is essential, especially with the local weather, as it provides both the beard and face with natural oils, which helps condition the strength and luster of facial hair. Though it is largely used before people step out of the house, there is also variants such as pre-shave oil, which is used exactly as it says.
For hair oil, opt for argan oil
Rich in vitamin E, argan oil aids in cultivating healthy skin and hair.
It is very popular for its usage in moisturising skin and hair, and even possibly reduce hair damage, such as split ends.
Hair maintenance
In most cases, men have short to somewhat a little towards medium length hair. For the former group of people, never go too long between hair cuts. For short hair, look towards getting a cut once a month, and for the latter, go for one every two months.
As for men with longer than average, reaching and going below the shoulders, hair cuts aren’t necessary, because if its that long, you’re most likely wanting to keep it long. That said, a visit to the barber would still be necessary to deal with split ends.
Scalp care also falls under here, and choosing the right shampoos and conditioners is important to keep your hair from looking like a homeless person.
Due to Malaysia’s weather, its not rare to find men with dandruff issues. Consider getting something like True+Real, Neutrogena T/Gel or the always accessible Selsun products available at most pharmacies.
Additional tips
1. Wear deodorant every day
2. With cologne, less is more
3. Ear hair exists, and needs to be tended to
4. The same goes with nose hair
5. In the morning, wash your face, and at night, exfoliate to remove dirt and dead skin accumulated earlier in the day
6. For the rare individuals with back hair, there are tools designed to shave it
7. Even rarer, for those with a unibrow, there are tutorial online to deal with these
8. Just because not many see them, doesn’t mean toe nails shouldn’t be chopped off. Cut them every two weeks or so.