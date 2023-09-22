Apple games makes debut

NEWS of Apple’s next iPhone has punctually arrived just in time for the pumpkin spice season. Unless you are one of those who are bound by unseen cosmic forces to buy every new iPhone released annually or risk being crippled by the lack of validation, the specs of the latest iPhone 15 are not going to impress you.

That said, if you are into gaming, Apple’s latest flagship phone might pique your interest, as the iPhone 15 will supposedly come with impressive gaming power.

Powered by Apple’s new A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro will bring real-time ray-traced graphics into the hands of consumers.

The new chip was introduced during the Sept 12 Apple event by Apple Silicon Engineering Group Vice President Sribalan Santhanam, with bold claims being that the A17’s internal GPU is able to run ray-traced reflections smoothly and four times faster than software-based rendering on current chips.

He called it the “fastest chip ever on any smartphone”.

The tiny piece of hardware is reported to be strong enough to power native mobile versions of Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil 4 remake, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Three of the former games have been announced to arrive for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max later this year, while Mirage and The Division Resurgence will come next year.

“This is the first time a console version of Assassin’s Creed will be natively available on a smartphone,” said Apple Worldwide Marketing Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak.