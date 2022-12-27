Appreciation for Korean culture

Korea No. 1 on Netflix is an excellent blend of fun and culture

KOREA No.1 is the latest South Korean variety programme to premiere on Netflix. The energetic variety show combo of Lee Kwang-soo and You Jae-seok, as well as Kim Yeon-kyung, a legend of Korean volleyball, are featured in the show, which has just eight episodes. The triovisit several South Korean areas to learn and participate in traditional manual labour. The crew meets with Korea’s top craftspeople in each episode, observes them at work, and chooses the “best worker.” Korea No. 1 features elaborate traditions that have been kept from hundreds of years ago with an amusing twist, such manufacturing traditional wine and building traditional clay roof tiles. Korea No. 1 is a programme that I think everyone should watch. Clearly, it has all the essential elements of a variety show. We already know that this programme is going to be an amazing thrill since it has well-known hosts like Jae-seok and the extremely gifted Kwang-soo.

Like everyone else, I initially wondered how a volleyball player would react in a show like this. I was surprised to find out that Yeon-Kyeong and the pair performed a great job working together on this variety programme. There were various activities in every episode, and I relished them all. Their clever conversation, cunning comments, and wacky personalities kept me gasping for breath at every episode. I find it difficult to pick a favourite episode because they were all hilarious. However, I must admit that during the second episode, I had to take pause for at least every 20 minutes to calm myself. They are assigned to search the mud flats for wild octopus in this particular episode. It was simply too funny how repeatedly they get trapped and struggle to free themselves.