April fashion drops

Do you feel like you need to up your style this April? We’ve compiled a list of the hottest drops in apparel, sneakers, and watches this month

One of the hottest releases in April was the Nike Dunk mid Panda. –Soleretriever

AS we welcome the spring season of 2023, the world of fashion, watches, and sneakers is gearing up for some of the hottest drops of the year. From highly anticipated collaborations to new releases from beloved brands, April this year promised to be an exciting time for fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, accessorise with a stylish new timepiece, or add some fresh kicks to your collection, there’s something for everyone. So get ready to up your style game this spring with the latest fashion, watch, and sneaker releases.

Palace Skateboards Spring Collection Week 10 Following the ninth release of their Spring 2023 collection, which was accompanied by a collaboration with UGG, Palace is now preparing for the season’s Week 10 drop. The latest collection from the distinctly British label includes outerwear, sweatshirts, jerseys, pants, shorts, and headwear. Leading the selection is the set consisting of the Hesh Athletic Jersey, matching Short, and Strapback, all of which are available in a variety of colorways, along with the Iridescent Applique Crew, the Double Zip Jacket and Bottom. The Spring 2023 Week 10 collection is currently available both online and offline on the brand’s official website, and in Japan via the Palace Japan website.

New batch of New Balance 550s Sneakerheads, get ready as the brand-new batch of the highly coveted New Balance 550 will be released on April 6. Each proposition is anchored by a crisp white base layer, with the exception of its “Turtledove” silhouette, which stands apart from the rest as the only clad tonal aesthetic, coated entirely in a soft cream composition. A duo of tones encompasses the pink and grey accented pair before a trio of tones curtails the LA Rams-inspired counterpart while exploring opposing ends of the colour wheel with black/grey and bright red/blue models. Whether you’re a die-hard New Balance fan or simply enjoy a classic sneaker with a modern twist, the New Balance 550s should not be missed.

Nike releases another ‘Panda’ Dunk Nike is applying its popular black-and-white “Panda” colour scheme to a wide range of its sneaker models, including the Dunk Mid set to drop soon. The colorway, which has already been seen on the Dunk Low and Dunk High silhouettes, takes over the mid-cut kicks constructed in canvas instead of the usual premium leather material. Keep your eyes peeled for Nike’s iconic Swoosh logo etched onto textured leather textures on the side panels, and white finish on the tongues and heels. This is one that you don’t want to miss.

G-SHOCK special collab on DA series Introducing the latest collaboration between G-SHOCK and FUTUR, a French fashion brand, that combines fashion-forward design with G-SHOCK’s renowned toughness. The collaboration features the iconic GA-2100 model with an octagonal bezel, updated with translucent components and a sleek, monochromatic look. The watch also includes a gold indicator hand and the colours of the French flag as bold accents on the small dial at 9 o’clock. This special edition timepiece is a must-have for fashion and watch enthusiasts alike.