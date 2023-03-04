April Fools’ pranks to try this year

EVERY year on April 1st, various countries celebrate April Fool’s Day. Tricking people is a tradition on this specific day. The finest practical jokes are those that are quick and simple. To get into the spirit of things, here are a few fun April Fools’ Day practical jokes you might want to play on your friends, family, and co-workers.

The sponge cake This prank is perfect for anyone in your family or among your acquaintances who love cakes. Purchase some new sponges, some frosting, and sprinkles. Make sure you only use clean sponges that are free of harmful components. Make a layer cake with the sponges and style it with icing in between sponge and an icing layer around the top. Sprinkle the entire item with sprinkles and place it on the table for everyone to see. When they learn that it is not a cake, they will certainly be shocked.

Mess with their alarm clock Because they can be programmed to sound at a later time, alarm clocks are frequently used as practical jokes. Here’s what you can do. Collect a number of them, then hide each one in a different place at a room. Set them to go off throughout the day at various times. Or, you can adjust all the clocks several hours earlier if your family members need to leave for work or school. They will be really awaken many hours before their usual time. Pillow with ballons Take the pillows out of the pillowcases and tuck them away while no one is watching. Then place inflated balloons inside of their pillowcases as an alternative. When they go to sleep, they will receive a squeaky surprise. They could even startle when they hear a pop. Be careful not to use this tactic on someone with a weak heart!

Shaving cream prank Everyone will enjoy this classic joke. Sneak into their room after your loved one has fallen asleep and dab shaving cream on their hand. Tickle their forehead after that. With hands full of shaving cream, watch them scratch their face. You may also use whipped cream in place of it for a change. Oreos toothpaste Get a package of Oreos, remove the cream, and then fill the space with white toothpaste. I’m sure that somebody would want to grab a biscuit if they saw an Oreo package that had already been opened. Sadly, they wouldn’t taste the typical Oreo flavour when they bit into this biscuit; instead, they would only experience a fresh mint flavour. Classic prank but unique.

Mayonnaise ice cream Your friend will get a mouthful of mayo just as they prepare to dig into a mouthwatering sweet dessert. When they aren’t looking, add a couple tablespoons of Mayo to the ice cream bowl after making sure to first offer them some. Ice cream is something that no one could refuse, and I promise you’ll have a great laugh. Take the batteries out Your family members will definitely fall for this great prank. All you need to do is take the batteries out of every remote control in the home. I can assure you that everyone would be duped. Checking the batteries is usually the last thing people do when their devices stop working. The funniest part of this practical joke is that you have to pretend to not understand why.