Arcane set for season 2

NETFLIX and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of Arcane, the streamer’s hit League of Legends-based animated series, is officially on the way.

The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Nov 20.

“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane’s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement.

While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung have all been confirmed to reprise their respective voice roles of Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman.

Arcane’s first season centered around sisters Vi (Steinfeld) and Jinx (Purnell) as civil unrest rose between the city of Piltover and squalors of Zaun, before concluding with both sisters going their separate ways due to ideological differences.

Arcane debuted on Netflix on Nov 6. The series was released as three chapters, each featuring three episodes.

Although Riot Games has not announced further projects, the animated series, which combines both hand-drawn and CG art styles, is meant as the company’s first expansion into film and television content.

The animated series has a user score of 9.4 on Metacritic, and a critically lauded 100% on Tomatometer.

Arcane is set in the universe of and serves as a prequel to League of Legends, the extremely popular massive online battle arena game first published by Riot Games in 2009. The game is now one of the major titles in e-Sports.