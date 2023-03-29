Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

POPSTAR Harry Styles was spotted having a romantic night out with Emily Ratajkowski during a recent trip to Tokyo.

The former One Direction star, 29 and the American model and actress, 31 sparked dating rumours after they were spotted sharing several kisses with each other.

Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black Northface jacket and a long black skirt.

The musician is currently performing in Japan as part of his Love on Tour, which will resume in Denmark in May after an extended break.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Ratajkowski’s agent did not respond immediately to their request for comment. Meanwhile, a rep for Styles had no comment when reached.

The rumoured romance between Styles and Ratajkowski comes after the musician’s relationship with Olivia Wilde came to a halt late last year.

Multiple sources confirmed in November last year that the 39-year-old director and actress and the As It Was singer were “taking a break” from their nearly two-year relationship, citing the “very amicable decision” as a result of Styles’ ongoing touring schedule and Wilde’s focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

The two first appeared as a couple when they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

The two met while working on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling back in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has previously been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.