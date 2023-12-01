Are Yeonjun and Yunjin in a secret relationship?

ARE TXT’s Yeonjun and LESSERAFIM’s Yunjin dating? Some believe that they are, but how far is this true? There is supposedly “proof” to back up the dating rumours, but not all fans are convinced.

The alleged “proof,“ apparently discovered by a foreign fan, is actually a drawing posted as the “profile picture” on a personal Spotify account called “Huh Yunjin,“ which allegedly belongs to the girl group member herself.

It’s claimed that the account is followed by Yunjin’s sister, which means it could be true. Adding to this, the drawing style of the picture is similar to that of Yunjin’s own art.

Some believe the profile posted in September 2022 depicts two characters who look similar to photographs of both Yunjin and Yeonjun from that time, based on clothing style, hair colour and even ear piercings.

Fans also uncovered a clip from an episode of The Game Caterers which shows Yunjin switching places with her groupmate Kazuha to stand behind Yeonjun during one of the group activities.

However, this sort of evidence is circumstantial at best, and most fans are waiting to see if further evidence will come to light in the future.