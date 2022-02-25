Argument between Charlie Theron and Tom Hardy nearly derailed ‘Fury Road’

When Hardy finally arrived, she lashed out at him, yelling: ““How disrespectful are you?” and saying that he should be fined for every minute he held up both her and the crew, using explicit language.

According to the book, Theron – who played Imperator Furiosa – got especially bad on one specific day where Hardy arrived three hours late. Theron was already in costume and positioned to film a scene.

Details of their behind-the-scenes drama on George Miller's 2015 blockbuster film were revealed in a new book, Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road . Theron and Hardy's working relationship disintegrated when Theron took exception to her co-star constantly showing up late to the set.

THINGS did not go well during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road , after lead actors Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy got into a heated argument.

Hardy then responded to her by saying: “What did you say to me?” and came up to her menacingly.

Camera operator Mark Goellinict said Hardy seemed “quite aggressive”, and Theron felt really “threatened.” He mentioned that it was her turning point because right after Hardy’s words to her, she said: ‘I want someone as protection.”

The actress then had a female producer who was assigned to be with her at all times.

Theron addressed the situation in the book, saying: “I don’t want to make excuses for bad behaviour, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don’t think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode; I was really scared sh**less.”

Hardy stated in the book: “In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked.

“I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.”

Despite the clash between the two Hollywood icons, their on-screen performances were loved by many. The movie was well received by audiences and won six Oscars.