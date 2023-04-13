Ariana Grande addresses body shaming comments on TikTok

IT has long been common behaviour to criticise others' appearances, particularly if they are well-known celebrities. They have historically been the favourite prey for body shamers.

While fatphobia is common, celebrities can also become targets if they appear to be overly thin or strong. Thank goodness, more and more celebrities are speaking out against body shaming.

Singer Ariana Grande recently responded to body-shaming comments in a TikTok video following some highly-circulated paparazzi photos of her. The singer asked viewers in the three-minute clip to be more careful while making comments about other people's bodies, noting that the body type to which they are currently comparing her was that of her most difficult period.

She said: “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.

“I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

Grande claimed that she shouldn’t have to explain it but added that “something good might come” from her truthfulness and transparency. It’s difficult to understand what someone is going through, she continued.

Grande stated, adding that people should be “gentle with each other and yourselves,“ and that “even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working with and you never know.”

Near the end of the video, she wished everyone well and added, “Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had – or not – or anything.”

Kudos to the star for expressing her views and for speaking up for those who struggle with their own body image and mental health.

Watch the full video here.