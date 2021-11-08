Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to join Wicked film

The two actresses celebrated the good news together on Instagram.

The news was announced by Chu on his Twitter account: “Goooood Newwwws !!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics. Get ready for a matchup like you’ve never seen !!! In pink and green !! (sic)”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will appear in Universal’s Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway smash hit. Grande will play Glinda, while Erivo will play Elphaba.

THE upcoming live adaptation of the musical Wicked has found its stars.

“Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz, ”Grande wrote to Erivo.

The singer sent a pink and green floral arrangement (the signature colors of Glinda and Elphaba) along with the message.

Erivo shared the same gesture, sending over a bouquet with the message: “Congratulations Miss A. The part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. “

This news should not come as a surprise as both stars are true multi-hyphenates. Grande, a Grammy winner, started as an actress in musical 13 and shows like Victorious . Whereas, Erivo has received a Tony, Grammy and Emmy for her portrayal as Celie in The Color Purple.

Inspired by the famous The Wizard Of Oz , Wicked is a spin on the classic tale. While the former focused on the perspective of Dorothy Gale, Wicked will follow the events before Dorothy’s arrival. In other words, the relationship between the witches - Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, The Good Witch.

As of yet, the release date has not yet been announced. However, production is expected to begin sometime next year.