Ariana Grande shares glimpses of Wicked

Last year, director Jon M. Chu confirmed that he is set to direct the upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Wicked.

Ever since it debuted on Broadway in 2003, Wicked became an instant hit, and is one of the world’s most iconic musicals.

When news broke that the film adaptation had cast pop star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were cast as the enemies-to-best-friend leads, support came rolling in from their Broadway predecessors.

Kristin Chenoweth, who originally played Glinda onstage, wrote to Grande, whom she’s known since the singer was 10: “I’m not sure I’ve ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you ... you were destined for this role.”

She added that with Erivo by her side, Grande would be the “best Glinda.”

Idina Menzel, the original Broadway Elphaba, also weighed in by writing: “Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love.”

Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey was also recently announced as taking on the role of Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical.

On Grande’s Instagram, the 29-year-old singer shares a series of behind-the-scenes rehearsals photos, featuring the star-studded cast.

Given that friendship is the cornerstone of Wicked, clearly, Erivo and Grande have been developing own relationship outside of their characters.

According to Chu, the adaptation based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name will differ slightly from the stage version, but he promised to stay true to the heart of the story.

To do so, Chu recently announced that the adaptation would be split into two separate movies. “With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told,“ he said, noting that “a bigger canvas” would allow the creative team the space to include as many musical numbers and characters as possible.

The first film is slated to be released December 2024, with the second to come the following year.