Arkham Trilogy arrives on Switch

GOTHAM’S Caped Crusader will smash his Batmobile through Nintendo Switch screens on Oct 13, developer Rocksteady revealed recently.

This was revealed in a tweet from Rocksteady that contained the release date and a new artwork of the three main games in the Arkham franchise; Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Dubbed Batman: Arkham Trilogy, the three games will come bundled in one package alongside all released DLC, reported IGN.

Rocksteady previously announced the trilogy at the June Nintendo Direct.

Oddly enough, the prequel Batman: Arkham Origins has been excluded from the release, while compromises are being made to make all three games available on the Switch.

According to Warner Bros. Games FAQ for the Switch version, only Arkham Asylum will be available on the game’s cartridge upon purchase.

Arkham City and Arkham Knight will require an online connection to download and install both titles when the Arkham Trilogy cartridge is in the Switch console.

Despite being downloaded, the latter two games will still require the cartridge to be in the console before either are playable.

Considering the size of the games, this is not surprising.

There may be other compromises as well that we will only find out at launch, such as each game’s performance on the Switch.

Back when Arkham Knight released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2015, it was unplayable for a majority of people that tried to play it on their computers.