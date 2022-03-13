ARMY’s husband goes to BTS concert alone

RECENTLY, South Korean BTS fans were tickled by the story of one man who ended up going to the group’s recent Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert all by himself, after his ARMY wife failed to get tickets for herself.

The story broke when the man ended up being featured on the news after he caught the eye of a local news team, who were surprised by the sight of a lone middle aged man in a sea of mainly female fans.

The man explained that his wife had wanted to go to the event, and asked him to buy a ticket as well to accompany her. However, only he was successful at getting a ticket online.

When the news crew asked him why he didn’t give his ticket to his wife, the man pointed out BTS’ agency’s strict policy regarding ticket sales, which require ticket holders to present their ID before entering, as part of measures to reduce ticket scalping and forgery.

His extremely relatable story caused many BTS fans to sympathise with both him and his wife, with many people hoping that at least he was able to snap some pictures or video footage of the group performing in order to show to his wife later.

The Permission to Dance On Stage Seoul concert was BTS’ first performance in the capital city since 2019, which took place prior to the global pandemic.