ARMYs concerned over lack of Jimin in BTS' group activities

PROOF, BTS' anthology album, will be released in June. It's a collection of BTS members' – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook – tracklistings over the last nine years, including three new titles. Big Hit aka HYBE has been slowly unveiling the track list for Proof over the last few days, and ARMY was in absolute disbelief over the most recent tracklist reveal.

The anticipation for the release of demo versions of some of their biggest singles is intense. However, fans noticed that most of Jimin’s work has been left off the list. Jimin appears to be represented only by the track Tony Montana. However, that is an Agust D (groupmate Suga’s alter ego) song.

Not just that, Jimin is not even credited for composing his part of the track, at least according to the tracklist. Only Agust D, Pdogg, and Supreme Boi are listed as writers and producers. This, of course, did not sit well with the ARMY, who are the most committed OT7 fans.

One ARMY wrote online: “All BTS members have solo demo versions included in CD3 of Proof. Jimin also has Promise, the most streamed song in Soundcloud and you don’t give recognition, [it] deserves to be in an album!”

Promise was Jimin’s first solo single, and it broke a record previously held by rapper Drake for most streams in the first 24 hours.