ARMYs got themselves pranked by fake BTS broadcast

EVER since BTS members have finished their extended vacation, they’ve been treating ARMYs to many live broadcasts, either in groups or individually.

On Sunday, fans were surprised when J-Hope, Jin, V, and Jungkook went live for what was touted to be another broadcast, but it didn’t go as smoothly as fans expected.

Fans worldwide received the notification for the broadcast and clicked the link, hoping to watch another hilarious video. Yet, many were shocked when the four artistes appeared onscreen for only a few seconds, appearing to wrap up a conversation, and then bid their goodbyes before ending the stream.

Stunned fans took to social media wondering if they had missed the entire broadcast, or whether it had been a technical issue that caused the stream to end early.

However, J-Hope later broke the news online that the entire thing had just been a little prank by the members, just to see how the ARMYs would react.

He said: “Honestly, before we started, we said that it would be very funny if we ended it as soon as we started, and it’s funny. I laughed.”

He explained that he knew that fans would be able to see the humour in their little joke, as fans had always enjoyed seeing the funny, lighthearted side of BTS. And luckily, many ARMYs did manage to laugh at the entire event.

As always, BTS has proved that they love having a laugh with ARMYs, and alongside being talented and handsome, they all have amazing personalities as well.