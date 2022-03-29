ARMYs looking forward to BTS next hip hop album

IT has been more than year since BTS last released a full-length studio album, and nine months since the group’s last single Butter became a global hit.

Therefore, it is no wonder that fans have gotten restless, and cannot wait for the group to get back together in the studio to work on another album.

Fortunately for everyone, BTS has indicated that their next album will be a hip-hop-themed one.

On Monday, one netizen created a post on an online community forum that summed up the feelings of fellow ARMYs.

Writing about the prospective album, they explained that BTS had “said a lot of [hip hop] tracks will be included. My heart is becoming emotional. How long has it been since [they released] hip hop tracks? I like all their other songs, but I love BTS’s own version of hip hop tracks. I think it’s not just a single album”.

The netizen then included a screenshot of one article about BTS which read: “During a previous interview with BBC Radio 1, SUGA dropped hints [on their upcoming album] by stating that their album will include more hip hop tracks and that their fans will not have to wait very long”.

Other fans then joined in the share in the excitement, all stating how much they were looking forward to listening to the new album once it was released.