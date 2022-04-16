ARMYs suspect BTS is preparing for comeback in Las Vegas

FOLLOWING their amazing achievements in 2021, BTS announced a well-deserved break going into 2022. However, ARMYs have been noticing clues that the group’s official break might soon be over, and that we’re set to see them make a comeback soon.

The group is currently in Las Vegas to perform a series of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE shows, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed important updates on the social media accounts of several key people who were invovled in BTS’ previous musical releases.

Talented photographer Kim Yeongjun, who worked with BTS on both the Butter and BE concept photos, shared on Instagram that he had landed in Las Vegas, and art director Lumpens, who previously worked on all of the BTS Universe videos, posted that he had been in Las Vegas for a while now, along with the rest of his crew.

Lastly, Ann Marie Hoang, the key stylist behind BTS’s iconic looks for the ON music video, also indicated that she is in Las Vegas, too, although she resides in Los Angeles, California.

And if that was not enough, leader RM hinted at big plans during his live broadcast after the first PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert in Las Vegas, telling ARMYs that the group had plans and schedules throughout the week.

All these nuggets of information are giving fans hope that the group is prepping for a comeback while on tour, including a new song, music videos, and concept photos.

Only time will tell if this is indeed the case, but fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed!