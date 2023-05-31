Arnold Schwarzenegger honours Bruce Willis

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, a Hollywood icon known for captivating audiences on the big screen for decades, has now ventured into the realm of the small screen with his debut in the action-comedy series FUBAR.
In a recent interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell, the actor took a moment to express his heartfelt tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis, and discuss Willis' retirement.
Schwarzenegger joined the overwhelming wave of public support for Willis, who recently faced the revelation that his frontotemporal dementia had advanced from a prior aphasia diagnosis. It is a comprehensive designation encompassing a collection of neurological disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.
This news shed light on the challenges Willis has been confronting, prompting Schwarzenegger to commend his fellow actor and express his empathy.
Schwarzenegger expressed his admiration for Willis, describing him as “fantastic” and acknowledging his long-standing status as a prominent star. He firmly believed that Willis would always be remembered as a remarkable and benevolent figure in the entertainment industry.
Schwarzenegger recognised the challenges that led to Willis’ retirement, particularly his health circumstances, and expressed his understanding of the decision. However, he also emphasized that action heroes never truly retire; instead, they “reload,“ symbolising their resilience and continuous impact.
In addition to their on-screen collaborations, Schwarzenegger and Willis shared a professional partnership in the early days of the restaurant franchise Planet Hollywood.
Their camaraderie extended to their work together in the popular The Expendables franchise, further solidifying their connection and shared experiences in the world of entertainment.
In February, Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared that while his current condition is painful, having a clear diagnosis brings relief. She highlighted Bruce's commitment to using his voice to raise awareness about important issues and expressed that he would want to bring global attention to the impact of this debilitating disease on individuals and their families.