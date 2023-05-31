Arnold Schwarzenegger honours Bruce Willis

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, a Hollywood icon known for captivating audiences on the big screen for decades, has now ventured into the realm of the small screen with his debut in the action-comedy series FUBAR.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell, the actor took a moment to express his heartfelt tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis, and discuss Willis' retirement.

Schwarzenegger joined the overwhelming wave of public support for Willis, who recently faced the revelation that his frontotemporal dementia had advanced from a prior aphasia diagnosis. It is a comprehensive designation encompassing a collection of neurological disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

This news shed light on the challenges Willis has been confronting, prompting Schwarzenegger to commend his fellow actor and express his empathy.

Schwarzenegger expressed his admiration for Willis, describing him as “fantastic” and acknowledging his long-standing status as a prominent star. He firmly believed that Willis would always be remembered as a remarkable and benevolent figure in the entertainment industry.