Arrest of Jonathan Majors stuns Hollywood

YESTERDAY, Hollywood was stunned by the news that Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors had been arrested.

Majors was held on Saturday in New York on domestic violence allegations following a resported dispute with a 30-year old woman.

According to a statement released by the police, the woman told officers that she was assaulted, and was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

The police statement listed several potential charges: “strangulation,” “assault,” and “harassment.”

This news came as a shock to fans of the star, who was last seen as one of the presenters at this year’s Academy Awards. Aside from his recent success at the box office with his two most recent films, Majors, 33, was also set to become the key villain in Marvel’s series of films and television series for Phase 5 and 6. He had also recently signed on to join Amazon Studios’ Da Understudy, a film directed by Spike Lee.

In a statement to Variety following Majors’ arrest, his spokesperson said: “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors was later released from custody, and has yet to speak publicly about the incident.