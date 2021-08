IN March, the world finally saw the meeting of Godzilla and King Kong in Godzilla vs Kong, a cinematic event that took six years to make. Several weeks after the titans clashed on the big screen, Legendary Comics released Kingdom Kong, a graphic novel that serves as a prequel to the events in the movie. The novel was illustrated by Malaysian artist Yazid Kamal Baharin. Written by Marie Anello, the novel is also a sequel to another entry in the Kong series that Yazid worked on. “(It is part) of a compendium to Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island (and the previous four-issue series) Skull Island: The Birth of Kong. So, I was contracted to represent the titan then,” Yazid told theSun. Credited as Zid, the artist said he has been professionally involved in the comic industry for about 15 years. “I started doing my own personal comic projects sold at conventions during my tertiary education years. Then, I started freelancing doing comics during my final year, being a ghost artist for a studio like Mill Vanilli, and eventually landing my own international gig in 2012”.

Putting a king together Yazid recounted that in 2013, he was in the running for a Godzilla prequel graphic novel that would eventually be named Godzilla: Awakening. “I didn’t get the project. So, when Legendary approached me to take on Kong, it was a second chance for me,” he said. “Kong was actually an opportunity to prove my worthiness.” Detailing how he approached the drawing and illustrating of Kong, from the ape’s hulking physique down to minute details like the fur, Yazid said the concept came from “working on my own”. While Kong was not his first dealing with detailed creatures, it was still a challenge, he added. “For Skull Island: The Birth of Kong, the only reference I had was clips from trailers and rough concept art. This was not Legendary’s fault as they had to keep it tight to avoid potential leaks.” For that project, Yazid had video files broken down to multiple screenshots and saved as many angles as he could find of Kong as reference. “Kingdom Kong was stricter, as everything was so secretive. I was only told that Kong was much older and bigger, and that he had a beard,” Yazid said.

