Art heals the heart

ARTIST Adli, formerly known as Leo Ari, is best known for his achievements in the field of music. A musician, singer, composer and lyricist, he first achieved fame after the release of his EP Love Must Be Real and for songs like Karma, Tersengat, Invincible and Getir.
In 2020, Adli, whose real name is Muhammad Adli Nazrin was also featured in Botanika, a compilation album in collaboration with Room Circle and Fred Perry.
Recently, Adli added the title of “artist” to his long list of achievements, thanks to his recent debut art exhibition Chasing the Dragon at G13 Gallery.
Adli, who obtained a Masters of Arts in International Cultural policy and Management from the University of Warwick in 2017 and a Masters of Fine Arts and Technology from Universiti Teknologi Mara just last year, has always had an artistic side.
His passion for art developed at a very young age.
“Reflecting on my childhood, I realised that creativity has always been an integral part of my life. However, the conscious decision of actually pursuing it as a lifelong pursuit only came around in high school when I started thinking deeply about what I wanted to do with my life,” revealed Adli.
Calm in chaos
A piece of art may look ordinary for some, but for the artist behind the brush, it could have been a whole different journey.
Adli’s work, a collection of seven pieces, depicts a school of fish from above, and it looks chaotic at first glimpse, but after gazing into the art for some time, the viewer can feel a sense of calm and harmony.
One would never know that the cheerful and friendly artist once struggled with depression, both personally and professionally. The artwork speaks volumes about his state of mind during his healing and recovery process.
His work depicts a sense of serenity and freedom, despite the clutter and chaos. The choice of colours like the pastel colours are soothing and evoke calmness.
“The main subject of my current body of work is the koi fish. A huge part of the inspiration came from the Chinese folklore of the koi fish that spent a hundred years swimming upriver in pursuit of evolving into a dragon,” said Adli.
“I was inspired to research on koi fishes after religiously observing the fishes in my koi pond at home every morning when I was going through depression,” Adli expressed honestly.
Adli revealed that it was his therapist who encouraged him to draw. Adli took his advice and allocated a small space in his house for drawing, which he described as a “safe space”, during the process of healing.
Then, he began to capture every moment and poured his heart and soul into the art. The result was a beautiful collection of fine artworks, inspired by koi fish, which became a symbol of courage at that point in time.
“The artworks were inspired by my journey of healing. Having gone through depression, my body of work was a reaction to ensure that my everyday art practice is a continuous space for healing.
“Being inspired by regional Asian folklore was also crucial for me as it included Asian philosophies in contemporary conversation (depression).
“The tale of the koi fish is a tale of determination, perseverance, and going against all odds to evolve and grow into a better version of self. Even though it is old folklore, it is an archetypal story that has been able to transcend time, and is still relevant in this day and age,” said Adli.
Creativity despite struggles
However, it wasn’t easy for Adli to draw these paintings. It was not just colours and brush strokes. It was more than that. A personal victory. At times, he struggled to start, continue or even complete the drawing on the canvas.
“In making artworks, I sometimes have to deal with the anxiety of not knowing how it will manifest itself visually. The anxiety is then rewarded by a euphoric feeling when it reveals its completeness. It is like a high, and I am chasing the dragon,” said Adli.
In fact, one of the world’s most remarkable artists, Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) was beloved for his stunning paintings, but he suffered from anxiety and depression. Similarly, despite his struggles, Adli managed to overcome them and succeeded in creating beautiful paintings.
Healing within
Art helps to heal a person as it engages both the mind and body. This is why most people turn to art when they fall ill, or when they want to break away from their lifestyle or toxic thinking pattern. Similarly for Adli, art is therapeutic.
Describing his artworks, Adli said: “My works are a manifestation of fragmented wholeness; visually embodying the dynamic nature of my life and experiences thus far. It is a manifestation of allowing faith to govern the process, instead of dictating it. It is a process of evolving self.
“Working in an abstract approach, I am trying to emphasise that there is a beauty in allowing things to happen, instead of dictating what it should be. When I started painting, I never knew what it would turn out to be visually, but I put myself in a position where I have to have faith that it will be its best potential.”
“The beauty of being in abstract practice to me is the anticipation of wholeness and completeness, which can’t be predicted, but can only be experienced by living through it. It is much like life, where it has to be experienced to be fully understood,” explained Adli.
Adli has been holding or participating in various exhibitions since 2010, including exhibiting his artworks in the Eye on Malaysia exhibition, at Nolias Art Gallery, United Kingdom. Adli is expected to showcase his latest artwork, titled Bebas II, this year.
“I hope my works become some sort of proof of the beauty of letting things happen and allowing things to reveal itself in the pursuit of growth, much like how life is manifested,” added Adli.