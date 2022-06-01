Art heals the heart

Fine art artist Adli’s personal struggles and journey of healing influenced his work

ARTIST Adli, formerly known as Leo Ari, is best known for his achievements in the field of music. A musician, singer, composer and lyricist, he first achieved fame after the release of his EP Love Must Be Real and for songs like Karma, Tersengat, Invincible and Getir. In 2020, Adli, whose real name is Muhammad Adli Nazrin was also featured in Botanika, a compilation album in collaboration with Room Circle and Fred Perry. Recently, Adli added the title of “artist” to his long list of achievements, thanks to his recent debut art exhibition Chasing the Dragon at G13 Gallery. Adli, who obtained a Masters of Arts in International Cultural policy and Management from the University of Warwick in 2017 and a Masters of Fine Arts and Technology from Universiti Teknologi Mara just last year, has always had an artistic side. His passion for art developed at a very young age. “Reflecting on my childhood, I realised that creativity has always been an integral part of my life. However, the conscious decision of actually pursuing it as a lifelong pursuit only came around in high school when I started thinking deeply about what I wanted to do with my life,” revealed Adli.

Calm in chaos A piece of art may look ordinary for some, but for the artist behind the brush, it could have been a whole different journey. Adli’s work, a collection of seven pieces, depicts a school of fish from above, and it looks chaotic at first glimpse, but after gazing into the art for some time, the viewer can feel a sense of calm and harmony. One would never know that the cheerful and friendly artist once struggled with depression, both personally and professionally. The artwork speaks volumes about his state of mind during his healing and recovery process. His work depicts a sense of serenity and freedom, despite the clutter and chaos. The choice of colours like the pastel colours are soothing and evoke calmness. “The main subject of my current body of work is the koi fish. A huge part of the inspiration came from the Chinese folklore of the koi fish that spent a hundred years swimming upriver in pursuit of evolving into a dragon,” said Adli. “I was inspired to research on koi fishes after religiously observing the fishes in my koi pond at home every morning when I was going through depression,” Adli expressed honestly. Adli revealed that it was his therapist who encouraged him to draw. Adli took his advice and allocated a small space in his house for drawing, which he described as a “safe space”, during the process of healing. Then, he began to capture every moment and poured his heart and soul into the art. The result was a beautiful collection of fine artworks, inspired by koi fish, which became a symbol of courage at that point in time. “The artworks were inspired by my journey of healing. Having gone through depression, my body of work was a reaction to ensure that my everyday art practice is a continuous space for healing. “Being inspired by regional Asian folklore was also crucial for me as it included Asian philosophies in contemporary conversation (depression). “The tale of the koi fish is a tale of determination, perseverance, and going against all odds to evolve and grow into a better version of self. Even though it is old folklore, it is an archetypal story that has been able to transcend time, and is still relevant in this day and age,” said Adli.