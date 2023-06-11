Artistes get together to help peers through concert

A charity concert dubbed The Musicians for Musicians, featuring a local lineup of 20 live bands, duos and solo artists, as well as 100 talented musicians, is set to rock the stage on Dec 3 at Barrister’s Hall in Menara (BAC), Petaling Jaya.

Organised by Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia and co-sponsored by Brickfields Asia College (BAC) and Asia Wings Resources Sdn. Bhd, this concert is expected to be a musical journey of a lifetime.

The concert’s primary objective is to raise funds for Persatuan Muzik Malaysia and provide assistance to local musicians facing financial difficulties. Originally scheduled for 2020, the event had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local pop legends Alleycats will transport the audience on a nostalgic journey, sharing the stage with seasoned jazz pianist Michael Veerapen and vocalist Dasha Logan.

The concert will also feature performances by several artists including Lord Justice, Sons of Adams, Stag, Strollers, Datuk Leonard Tan, Bala, Jammerz and the Union Band.

Well-known musicians Pak Sheikh Arab, Vijay David, Sarah Dickman, and Leasim will present the concert’s theme song, Pesona Harapan, which was penned by the veteran singer and songwriter Royston Sta Maria.

These incredibly talented musicians are set to mesmerise the audience with their remarkable musical abilities. Furthermore, Music Buddies will transport the crowd back to the captivating and infectious sounds of the 70s and 80s, guaranteeing a thrilling showbiz atmosphere throughout the non-stop nine-hour live music extravaganza.

Those interested in attending this musical extravaganza can purchase tickets for RM100. Those desiring a premium dining experience can reserve tables for 10 with a six-course menu for RM5,000.

Members of the public are also welcome to contribute to this worthy cause through cash or bank transfer.

All the proceeds raised from the concert will be dedicated to supporting Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia, a non-profit organisation committed to assisting Malaysian musicians who work in clubs, hotels and pubs in leading independent lives, maintaining a decent standard of living and nurturing their creative pursuits.

Tickets are available online at facebook.com/musiciansformusicians and in person at the MfM Office, 44 Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya. Contact 019-2822290 for more information.