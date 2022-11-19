Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler revealed to be distant cousins

IT turns out that Hollywood musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler have more in common than a talent for singing – the two actors are actually distant cousins in real life.

This surprising fact came to light earlier this week when Tisdale, 37, and her sister participated in the latest episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series, which explores the geneology of famous celebrities. Tidale was asked to guess who among her many co-stars was actually related to her in real-life, and she immediately named Butler, 31.

“Austin and I always say that we’re like fraternal twins born very far apart because he’s much younger and we’ve always had that connection,“ the High School Musical star explained.