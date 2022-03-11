Ashley Tisdale reveals true feelings about Zac Efron

ACTRESS Ashley Tisdale recently admitted that she never thought of actor Zac Efron, her co-star in High School Musical, as ‘hot.’

During an episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Tisdale told host Amanda Hirsch about Efron. “He was way younger than me. He was like a brother, too.”

However, when she saw Efron posing in a white t-shirt on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2007, it was the first time she thought he looked “hot” and understood the reason.

Tisdale, who played the role of Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, had been friends with him even before the movie, for many years.

A couple of years ago, Tisdale even admitted that her worst on-screen kiss was with none other than Efron.

However, she explained that it was the worst because they were too close and described the moment as being “weird.” Tisdale had to kiss Efron on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Efron and Tisdale did not date each other, but he did date another of his famous co-stars from High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens, for about five years.

Just two years ago, Tisdale founded Frenshe, a community based platform for wellness.