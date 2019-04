TWO Malaysian acts have made it to the grand finals of Asia’s Got Talent season 3 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Catch the two – Yaashwin Sarawanan aka The Human Calculator and all-girl vocal group NAMA who was the Judge’s Pick in the third semi-final – perform tonight (April 4) at 8.30pm on AXN (Astro channel 701/721).

Others in the finals are Indonesian singer Siti Saniyah (who was the Judge’s Pick for the first semi-final), Taiwanese dance group Maniac Family and magician Eric Chien, Filipino puppet show artiste Shadow Ace and dance group Junior Good Vibes (who was the Judge’s Pick in the second semi-final) as well as Power Duo (Philippines) and Yang Shih Yao (Taiwan).

Two more finalists will be announced just before the grand final show airs, as a surprise for the viewing audience.

Fans can start voting after this finals show for their champion by searching for ‘Asia’s Got Talent Vote’ on Google, or by clicking the ‘Send Message’ button on the Asia’s Got Talent Facebook page, or look up ‘Asia’s Got Talent’ on Facebook Messenger.

Each fan may repeat the process up to a maximum of 10 votes per day up to midnight on April 7.

The finalists will return again to Marina Bay Sands to perform at the grand finals results show on April 11 where they will know who the public has chosen as Asia’s best and take home the US$100,000 grand prize.