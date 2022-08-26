$!Asian women showcase their VFX talent

EPIC Games’ Unreal Engine announced the conclusion of the second edition of The Women Creators Programme on Aug 11, 2022. The initiative, in partnership with Open Air Films, ASIFA India and Perforce Software provided India and Southeast Asian women producers with a paid six-week virtual in-depth training and mentoring programme.

The programme, the first of its kind for Epic in Southeast Asia, aims to equip the next generation of real-time animators, with a particular focus on inspiring and empowering women creators in India and Southeast Asia. From over 178 applications across Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent, 21 women were shortlisted to be mentored by former Unreal fellowship graduates. These include Singaporean Digital Creative Director Jessica Tan, Indonesian Producer Ellen Xie, and Visual Effects Artist Zubaida Nila, representing Malaysia.

The finalists underwent one-on-one mentoring and virtual workshops, ending phase 1 of the programme with a pre-visualisation demo and evaluation. The creators then entered the programme’s second phase – where they learned the latest VFX techniques in real-time world building, lighting, sequencing, and virtual production using cloud-driven virtual machines.

After the final training and assessment, they were given the opportunity to showcase their short films and share more about their journey and inspirations during the event. Zubaida Nila, a visual effects artist and virtual production researcher, was deeply interested in elevating her lighting, post-process and FX skills with the evolving features of Unreal Engine 5 to create cinematic-ready content for ICVFX (in-camera visual effects) for films and commercials. Taking part in The Women Creators Programme 2022 has allowed her to experiment and have control over high-end rendering processes.