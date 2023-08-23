Astrological brilliance

PREPARE to dazzle just like your astrological sign with MAC Cosmetics’ exclusive Astro Shine Collection. Building upon the success of last year’s Astro Palette line, MAC has elevated the influence of astrology to new heights of luminance by introducing a limited-edition assortment featuring our most dazzling best-sellers for eyes, lips, and face.
This collection promises to bestow upon you a radiant glow akin to a star-studded spectacle.
Drawing inspiration from the 12 zodiac signs and the four elements - fire, earth, air, and water - Astro Shine introduces an entirely new dimension of personalised radiance across MAC’s highly-praised shine-enhancing products: Lustreglass Lipstick, Dazzleshadow Liquid, and Mineralize Skinfinish Lightscapade.
These products arrive adorned in endearing designs crafted by the renowned artist @Lony_Mathis, a standout in the world of illustration.
Hailing from Vienna, Lony Mathis has ingeniously merged MAC’s cherished luminous treasures with celestial influences, crafting a delightful MAC universe that’s both enchanting and joyful.
“I aspired to create a distinctive and cheerful realm encompassing the zodiac signs, one that’s vibrant and whimsical,“ explains Lony. “A space where you can immerse yourself and revel in the charm of your adorable star sign.”
This is the time to embrace the captivating universe of Astro Shine, where an endearing glow, uniquely your own, awaits.
Lustreglass Lipstick
Twelve astrological signs, 12 lipsticks; Embark on your personalised Astro Shine journey with a burst of vibrant lustreglass colour, designed to illuminate for up to 8 hours of dazzling shine.
Dazzleshadow Liquid
Earth, fire, water, or air? MAC presents the ideal Dazzleshadow Liquid for you, enriched with skin-nurturing ingredients to offer captivating bursts of colour that place your eyes at centre stage.
Mineralize Skinfinish Lightscapade
Let the sun shine forth upon you. MAC’s luxuriously velvety face powder, harnessing the power of their 77-Mineral Complex, imparts sun-kissed highlights to your complexion, resulting in a magnificent finish.
Senior artistry manager of MAC Asia Pacific, Anton Zimin, remarks, “At MAC, we revel in leading the way in the realm of exhilarating makeup trends. TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are all abuzz with Astro-inspired looks. This is precisely why we devised Astro Shine, a collection tailored for the Gen Z community, who are often the pioneers of the next major trends.”
“It’s a vivacious, cheerful, youthful, and contemporary collection that enables you to perceive our beloved eye, lip, and skin products in an entirely fresh light. It encourages you to explore the sizzling #Eyefilter and #Eyelighter #MACTREND appearances that are incredibly popular at the moment. I’m eagerly anticipating everyone’s dive into this exuberant new MAC world, where you can shine as brilliantly as the stars you truly are with Astro Shine,” he continues.
It’s available in Malaysia from Aug 1 at MAC locations and online at maccosmetics.com.my. Grab the chance to own this must-have product and share your stunning looks with #Eyefilter and #Eyelighter #MACCosmeticsMalaysia.