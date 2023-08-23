Astrological brilliance

PREPARE to dazzle just like your astrological sign with MAC Cosmetics’ exclusive Astro Shine Collection. Building upon the success of last year’s Astro Palette line, MAC has elevated the influence of astrology to new heights of luminance by introducing a limited-edition assortment featuring our most dazzling best-sellers for eyes, lips, and face.

This collection promises to bestow upon you a radiant glow akin to a star-studded spectacle.

Drawing inspiration from the 12 zodiac signs and the four elements - fire, earth, air, and water - Astro Shine introduces an entirely new dimension of personalised radiance across MAC’s highly-praised shine-enhancing products: Lustreglass Lipstick, Dazzleshadow Liquid, and Mineralize Skinfinish Lightscapade.

These products arrive adorned in endearing designs crafted by the renowned artist @Lony_Mathis, a standout in the world of illustration.

Hailing from Vienna, Lony Mathis has ingeniously merged MAC’s cherished luminous treasures with celestial influences, crafting a delightful MAC universe that’s both enchanting and joyful.

“I aspired to create a distinctive and cheerful realm encompassing the zodiac signs, one that’s vibrant and whimsical,“ explains Lony. “A space where you can immerse yourself and revel in the charm of your adorable star sign.”

This is the time to embrace the captivating universe of Astro Shine, where an endearing glow, uniquely your own, awaits.