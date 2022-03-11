Austin Butler in talks to play Feyd-Rautha in Dune sequel

AFTER news of Florence Pugh discussion to join Dune Part Two as Princess Irulan surfaced earlier this week, Hollywood star Austin Butler is in talks to star in Denis Villeneuve's sc-fi sequel as the main villain Feyd-Rautha, the younger nephew and heir of the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. According to Variety he's still in early stages of joining the film.

If the deal is confirmed, Butler would be joining the original cast members such as Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Rebecca Ferguson.

Directed by Villeneuve, the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, continuing the story based on the epic 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. Feyd-Rautha is an important character in the Baron's aspirations to obtain power on Arrakis for the family who prefers him over his elder brother Glossu Rabban.

Butler began his career as a child actor and is best known for playing real-life murderer as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor is all set to star in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic which narrates the story of the singer's life and will be released later this year.

Dune Part Two is expected to begin filming this summer (June-September) and to hit the theatres on October 20, 2023.