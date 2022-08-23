Author GRR Martin wanted more seasons for GOT series

WITH HBO’s House of the Dragon having premiered on Monday, Aug 22, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had some interesting information to share about the network’s franchise, which was adapted from his book Fire & Blood.

Although Game of Thrones was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons.

Martin revealed that he advocated for more seasons for the series in order to give the story and its storytelling a larger canvas.

“I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13. I lost that one,” he told the Journal.

Ultimately, Martin didn’t have much say in the final stretch of the show, as the events of the series went beyond the storyline that was established within the books he had published at the time.

Most likely owing to that, the final season of the series suffered and was universally panned by both critics and the audience.

“I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters,” he said.

The author claims he has more influence on House of the Dragon compared to the original show.

Martin also spoke about the unconventional process for developing a spinoff of the main series, in which five teams developing separate concepts visited Martin in Santa Fe, N.M. to pitch their respective visions.

“It was like we were in the NFL playoffs and I’m coaching all the teams,” he said.

After its premiere, the remaining nine episodes of House of the Dragon will release each Sunday in the US (9am Monday Malaysian time) until Oct 23.