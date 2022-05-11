Author Rick Riordan calls out racist backlash over Annabeth casting

DISNEY announced last week that two important characters from the forthcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series had been cast, after a lengthy casting process.

Aryan Simhadri will play satyr Grover Underwood, while Leah Sava Jeffries will play Athena's demi-god daughter Annabeth Chase. The two will join Walker Scobell, who stars as the titular Percy Jackson.

While the majority of Percy Jackson fans are thrilled that Annabeth will be portrayed by a Black actor, there are many who were upset by Jeffries' casting, resulting in the 12-year-old being subjected to bullying online.

Percy Jackson series author Rick Riordan has come out to condemn the racist response on social media. Riordan defended Jeffries in a recent blog post, saying it's “sad” he has to address the matter. He added that anyone who has a problem with Leah's casting should deal with him, and harsh remarks directed at her online are inappropriate and should be stopped as soon as possible.

“You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white,“ he wrote. “Friends, that is racism.”

He added: “Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth’s strength. She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be.”

Riordan concluded his post by highlighting the characteristics that distinguish his books: “Difference is strength. There is power in plurality. The things that distinguish us from one another are often our marks of individual greatness... Anyone can be a hero.”

“If you don’t get that, if you’re still upset about the casting of this marvellous trio, then it doesn’t matter how many times you have read the books,“ he noted. “You didn’t learn anything from them.”

Riordan also started the hashtag #LeahisOurAnnabeth on Twitter, which was trending on the platform. The author has long advocated for diversity in his novels' major themes among his following, and obviously throughout the Disney+ series' casting process.

The Disney+ series' release date has yet to be confirmed.