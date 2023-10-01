‘Avatar 2’ closes in on US$2 billion at box office

DESPITE coming out last month, Avatar: The Way of Water has continued to dominate the box office.

Having basically wiped the floor with any other competition in theatres during the month (and even the year’s previous big juggernaut, Top Gun Maverick), the film has also taken down Jurassic World as the seventh-highest grossing film in history with US$1.7 billion (RM7.5 billion).

Eventually, it will surpass the US$2 billion (RM8.8 billion) mark, and that means James Cameron’s grand ambitions for the science fantasy series will play out in full.

The only five movies in history to surpass the US$2 billion mark are Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War. For anyone keeping score, Cameron has directed two of those five movies.

On Who’s Taking to Chris Walker, Cameron appeared as a guest and said he’s prepared to make Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 into reality.

“It looks like I can’t wiggle out of this, I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” joked Cameron.