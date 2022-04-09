Avril Lavigne is engaged to pop-punk singer Mod Sun

SINGER Avril Lavigne has confirmed her engagement to musician Mod Sun.

In an Instagram post on March 27, the 37-year-old Canadian celebrity said that the pop-punk singer proposed to her in Paris during a romantic boat ride down the River Seine. Lavigne posted several images and videos from the event, as well as a snapshot of her diamond engagement ring.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022. (Yes, I love you forever. 27 March 2022),” Lavigne wrote.

“I love u so much!” wrote Mod Sun, whose actual name is Derek Ryan Smith, in response to the message. “Always and forever, my angel.”

Sun also posted photographs of the proposal to Instagram, along with a poetic caption.

“The day we met I knew you were the one,” he wrote. “Together forever ‘til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath...I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes.”

The duo began dating after working together on Lavigne's most recent album, Love Sux.

This will be Lavigne’s third marriage. In July 2006, she married Sum 41's main vocalist Deryck Whibley. The couple divorced in 2010. She then married Nickelback vocalist Chad Kroeger in July 2013, but they split in September 2015.