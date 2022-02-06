Awkwafina decides to leave Twitter

AWKWAFINA is leaving Twitter following continued accusations that she is appropriating Black culture.

The Shang-Chi star, whose real name is Nora Lum, took to the social media platform on Saturday to issue a statement about her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Over the years, many people have accused the comedian of appropriating Black culture due to her frequent use of AAVE – often referred to as a “blaccent” – in both her stand up comedy and in her film and TV roles.

In a statement released prior to her leaving, she wrote: “As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalised group.

“But I must emphasise: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

She added that while she was bowing out of Twitter, she would continue to maintain her other social media accounts, and would continue her acting career.