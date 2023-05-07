Baby Cami’s culinary treasures

Affordable dining with fresh, healthy, and delicious flavours

BABY CAMI was established by Sam Pang (Founder), Chung Bo Jun (Founder) and Andy Chan (Co-Founder), in-addition partnership with Jason Lewis Choo & Benjamin Yang (Butterfly Entertainment). The trendy sushi joint has been operational since 2019 and currently has three branches. The third branch, which serves as the main headquarters, had a successful Grand opening on June 2, 2023. Two new menu options were introduced at the Grand opening. Mokutan Sushi, which showcases Bamboo Charcoal Nigiri/Rice as its unique ingredient, and Japanese Hot Pot. I recently had the pleasure of visiting the new Baby Cami restaurant located in SS15 to sample their exciting new food options.

As I entered the restaurant, I was immediately struck by the impeccable cleanliness of the place. The floors were spotless, and the tables were well-maintained, creating a welcoming and hygienic dining environment. The staff at Baby Cami were incredibly friendly and accommodating. They greeted us with warm smiles and promptly guided us to our table. Throughout the entire dining experience, the staff remained attentive and ensured that we had everything we needed. Their amiable nature added to the overall enjoyable atmosphere of the restaurant.

To begin, we decided to try three main appetisers: Chuka Idako, Chuka Karage, and Chuka Wakame. Chuka Idako, featuring succulent octopus, is a true delight for seafood lovers. Chuka Karage, made with jellyfish, is expertly prepared, resulting in a satisfying dish, while Chuka Wakame offers a refreshing seaweed salad bursting with flavour. Next, we indulged in the Curry Tempura Soft Shell Crab Sanuki Udon, which turned out to be my absolute favourite dish of the evening. The soft shell crab was cooked to perfection, boasting a tender texture and an exquisite taste. The curry-infused tempura coating added a delightful kick of flavour, and when paired with the Sanuki Udon noodles, it created a harmonious blend of savoury goodness.

We also had the opportunity to try Chawan Mushi, a traditional Japanese dish made from hot egg custard and various vegetables. Although it wasn’t my personal preference, my partner thoroughly enjoyed it. The Chawan Mushi was skillfully prepared, offering a silky-smooth texture and a delicate balance of flavours from the egg. Afterwards, we eagerly savoured the Mokutan Sushi, which was specially grilled for us since we preferred our sushi cooked. The selection included a variety of delectable options such as scallops, duck, octopus, tuna, etc. Each piece of Mokutan Sushi was a masterpiece, with the grilled elements adding a unique essence that enhanced the overall taste.

This innovative sushi not only presents a distinct appearance but also offers numerous health benefits, such as preventing stomach bloating, eliminating toxins and heavy metals, alleviating stomach ulcers, combating bad breath and periodontal inflammation, relieving abdominal pain, and soothing hangovers.

Finally, we dived into the hotpot experience. The Chicken Curry hotpot stood out with its enticing aroma and perfectly balanced ingredients. From succulent fish balls to tender mushrooms and savoury meats, every component contributed to a harmonious and satisfying combination. The Japanese Hot Pot also features three flavours of soup: Sukiyaki, Gummy Chicken, and Curry soup. These flavoursome broths are accompanied by a variety of fresh, high-quality ingredients.